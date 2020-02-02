press release: The city of Sun Prairie is celebrating the 72nd annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day Prognostication ceremony on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square. The ceremony will begin at 6:50AM with the Prognostication taking place at sunrise (7:11AM). A Fun Run will immediately follow the Prognostication.Young and old alike will gather to welcome Jimmy the Groundhog to Sun Prairie and hear his Groundhog Day prediction! Join us for a fun and active morning filled with surprises to hear Jimmy’s prediction live! Jimmy the Groundhog has an extremely high accuracy rate on his annual predictions, making him an outstanding leader in meteorological circles.

New to the City’s annual Groundhog Prognostication event this year, is a Hibernation Hustle Fun Run! Proceeds from the Hibernation Hustle will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

Register here for the Hibernation Fun Run: https://rec.cityofsunprairie.com/Default.aspx?id=113

The official Prognostication will be posted on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie