Sun Prairie Juneteenth

media release: The Juneteenth community celebration will take place at Wetmore Park on Saturday, June 17 from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. The event will open up with spoken word led by youth and include a series of additional performances from groups like the Black Storytellers Alliance and Atimevu Drum and Dance Ensemble. A variety of activities will be available such as kickball, Double Dutch, a community resource fair, and more. Individuals and families are encouraged to bring their swim gear and prepare for a splash at the Tom & Rita Tubbs Splashpad & Playground. Free food will be available for the first 500 attendees and consist of burgers, beef hot dogs, BBQ chicken legs, and include a variety of sides. Parking will be available on North Street near the park and additional parking is available in the parking lot of Sun Prairie United Methodist Church.

