Sun Prairie Library Groundbreaking

Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: Groundbreaking Ceremony, Tuesday, June 11 at 8:30 AM
Join us for an inspiring event featuring speeches from community leaders, followed by a reception. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for our library, filled with innovation and growth! Ceremony will be held outside, near the Media Center.
There will be a family friendly Groundbreaking Ceremony at 4:30 PM during Summer Kick-Off.
