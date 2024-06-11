Sun Prairie Library Groundbreaking

Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release:  Groundbreaking Ceremony, Tuesday, June 11 at 8:30 AM

Join us for an inspiring event featuring speeches from community leaders, followed by a reception. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for our library, filled with innovation and growth! Ceremony will be held outside, near the Media Center.

There will be a family friendly Groundbreaking Ceremony at 4:30 PM during Summer Kick-Off. 

