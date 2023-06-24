Sun Prairie Pride Fest

Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie 555 North St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

12:00 PM Event Starts

12:00 - 2:00 Bike Repairs available through Wheels for Winners; bike decorating for the bike parade

12:00 - 4:00 DJ Femme Noir; Pop Art Balloon Twisting

1:00 Performance by cast members from SPCT's production of Rent

1:30 Gather for the Parade

2:00 - 2:30 Bike Parade through Wetmore Park

3:00 - 4:00 Drag Story Time with Cass Marie Domino; Tales with Big T

Kids & Family, LGBT, Special Events
