Sun Prairie Pride Fest
to
Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie 555 North St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release:
12:00 PM Event Starts
12:00 - 2:00 Bike Repairs available through Wheels for Winners; bike decorating for the bike parade
12:00 - 4:00 DJ Femme Noir; Pop Art Balloon Twisting
1:00 Performance by cast members from SPCT's production of Rent
1:30 Gather for the Parade
2:00 - 2:30 Bike Parade through Wetmore Park
3:00 - 4:00 Drag Story Time with Cass Marie Domino; Tales with Big T
Info
Kids & Family, LGBT, Special Events