Sun Prairie Pride Fest

12:00 PM Event Starts

12:00 - 2:00 Bike Repairs available through Wheels for Winners; bike decorating for the bike parade

12:00 - 4:00 DJ Femme Noir; Pop Art Balloon Twisting

1:00 Performance by cast members from SPCT's production of Rent

1:30 Gather for the Parade

2:00 - 2:30 Bike Parade through Wetmore Park

3:00 - 4:00 Drag Story Time with Cass Marie Domino; Tales with Big T