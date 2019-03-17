Sun Prairie School Board Candidates Forum

press release: Sun Prairie residents are invited to a conversation with the candidates for Sun Prairie School Board on Sunday, March 17, 2019, hosted by the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC). The forum, takes place from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Westside Community Service Building, 2598 West Main Street in Sun Prairie, It is free and open to all.

The forum will also open with a very brief presentation by Superintendent Brad Saron on the upcoming school board referendum that is also on the April 2 ballot.

All six candidates are confirmed to attend, and the organizers urge voters to come decide which three to vote for on their April 2 ballots. The candidates are: Montie Bowie, Caren Diedrich, Tim Fandek, Dave Hoekstra, Bob Jokisch, and Steve Schroeder.

The forum, which will be moderated by Jeff Robbins, Executive Director of Sun Prairie Media Center, features questions for the candidates collected from members of the community on issues that matter to them and reflect their values, as well as time for candidates to make opening and closing remarks.

“SPARC Candidate Forums provide a fun, friendly and respectful space to find out where the candidates stand on issues important to members of our community,”said Heather DuBois Bourenane, a member of the SPARC team organizing the event. “Democracy isn’t just about making informed decisions at the ballot box - it’s about getting involved and being a part of creating the community we all want to live in.”

The School Board Election will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Voters can find their polling place, register to vote, preview their ballot, or request an absentee ballot to vote by mail at http://MyVote.WI.gov.

Since all of the incumbent City Council members up for re-election (Emily Lindsey, Bill Connors, Mike Jacobs and Al Guyant), in addition to Mayor Paul Esser and Municipal Judge Tom Hebl are running unopposed, SPARC will not hold a forum for unopposed candidates. Voters can learn more about the candidate’s positions in their responses to the League of Women Voters of Dane County’s questionnaire: https://www. lwvdanecounty.org/candidates- answers-spring-election-2019.

There is a Facebook “event” for the Forum: https://www.facebook. com/events/2258318454494053/