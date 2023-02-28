Sun Prairie Spring Candidates Forum

media release: Sun Prairie community members are invited to a Conversation with the Candidates for local offices on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, hosted by the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC). The forum takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Westside Community Service Building, 2598 West Main Street in Sun Prairie. All candidates for School Board, Municipal Judge, City Council, and Mayor are confirmed to attend. The forum, moderated by Jeff Robbins, executive director of Sun Prairie Media Center, and is free and open to all.

Candidates in the competitive races will respond to questions collected from the community. This includes the two candidates for municipal judge, Brent Eisberner and Thomas Hebl; and the four candidates for two seats on the Sun Prairie school board (voters may vote for two): Carol Albright, Lisa Goldsberry, Katey Kamoku, and Tom Weber.

Candidates running unopposed will have time to introduce themselves and share their goals for the coming term. Unopposed candidates include Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, and incumbent City Council members Theresa McIlroy (District 1), Bob Jokisch (District 2), Mike Jacobs (District 3), and Faustina Bohling (District 4).

Questions from the audience will be moderated as time allows. Participants are invited to mingle before and after the event for refreshments and a chance to meet the candidates. Space will be provided for candidates who wish to bring literature, yard signs, etc.

The Spring Election will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Voters can find their polling place, register to vote, preview their ballot, or request an absentee ballot to vote by mail at http://MyVote.WI.gov.

AGENDA:

6:30 Welcome from SPARC and moderator, Jeff Robbins

6:35 Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Forum

6:50 Sun Prairie Mayoral and City Council Candidates

7:05 Break

7:15 School Board Candidate Forum

8:15 Q&A

8:30 Adjourn