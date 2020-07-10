Sun Prairie Stronger

press release: On Friday, July 10, 2020, the city of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company will host an event in remembrance of the 2018 natural gas incident that took the life of Fire Captain Cory Barr and damaged several properties in downtown Sun Prairie.

With the issues surrounding COVID-19 community members are encouraged to participate through Facebook Live. Please “Like and Subscribe” to the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Facebook page to get up-to date information and notifications on our live stream coverage that will begin at 6pm.

The evening will commence with a gathering starting at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station 1 (135 N. Bristol Street). At that time, we will arrange groups appropriately to accommodate social distancing.

Events as follows:

Opening Prayer: Pastor Charlie Brandt

Opening Remarks: Chief Christopher Garrison, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue

Words from PD: Sergeant Ray Thomson, SNPD

Street Dedication: Mary Polenske, Sun Prairie Council President

Words: Abby Barr

Statue Dedication: FD Personnel

Guidelines to follow-

• Social distancing of 6 feet between persons will be in effect with the exception of family

members

• We will allow up to four groups of 25

• All four groups will be a safe distance from each other

• Masks will be required by all attending

• If temperatures remain hot, we will have indoor availability and water

• Please don’t attend if you are feeling under the weather

The event will be held rain or shine. Public parking is available throughout downtown Sun Prairie in the various downtown lots.