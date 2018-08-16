Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival

Angell Park, Sun Prairie 300 Park St. , Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

Grounds open  6 pm on 8/16-17 (free admission) and noon, 8/18-19.

press release: Sweet Corn is available Saturday and Sunday only, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for $7.00 per tote box or $2.00 per single ear.  Admission is $1.00 and parking is $5.00 and includes admission. Corn Festival buttons may be purchased on site for $1.50 and are valid for admission the entire weekend. Visit the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce website for complete details at www.sunprairiechamber.com. The Sweet Corn Festival is presented by The Star - Sun Prairie’s Newspaper, Gorilla Movers, TDS, and Triple M, WOLX, and MIX 105.1.  

Info
Angell Park, Sun Prairie 300 Park St. , Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
Food & Drink
608-837-4547
