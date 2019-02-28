Teachers and Support Staff Job Fair
Sun Prairie High School 888 Grove St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release:
Sun Prairie Area School District Teachers and Support Staff Job Fair - looking for role models for our diverse students.
Thursday, February 28th, 2019
Sun Prairie High School
4-6 pm
Same day interviews in all areas
We need great teachers like you and we have great new things to offer!
Competitive salary
Amazing benefits
A culture that values all employees as family!
Click here to register and reserve an interview spot!
