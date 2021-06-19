press release: Join us on Saturday, June 19 at Schluter Beach for the Sun Run & Solar Plunge! A morning full of fun for the whole family in celebration of Special Olympics Wisconsin's Young Athletes! 5K runs/walks will be run in waves of 100 people from 8 AM – 11AM. Register for $35 and raise a minimum of $75 to get awesome prizes. We will kick off race day with a FREE Kids Fun Run! Kids rates apply for the 5K races.

8AM to 1PM, Saturday. June 19, 2021, Schluter Beach – 4511 Winnequah Rd, Monona, WI 53716

$35 to register and $75 to get awesome incentives

* contact phone number, email or website we can publish (REQUIRED) – apeters@ specialolympicswisconsin.org and (608) 442-5678