The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: SunDance is a primarily acoustic band comprised of the duo Casey & Greg and their friends Jeff Addison on vocals/bass and Tom Herman (from the rock band Moondance along with Greg) on drums/percussion.  SunDance performs classic covers from the '50s through the '70s with some more current songs and some original compositions in three part harmony!  

