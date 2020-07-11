× Expand SunDance (left to right): Casey Day, Tom Herman, Greg Matysik, Jeff Addison

press release: SunDance is a primarily acoustic band comprised of the duo Casey & Greg and their friends Jeff Addison on vocals/bass and Tom Herman (from the rock band Moondance along with Greg) on drums/percussion. SunDance performs classic covers from the '50s through the '70s with some more current songs and some original compositions in three part harmony!