ONLINE: Sundance Film Festival

media release: Bold new discoveries, groundbreaking VR/AR, statement-making shorts, genre films that will keep you up well past midnight… Collectively, the projects in the 2021 Sundance Film Festival lineup are sure to generate conversations all year long. We’re unveiling the selections and online schedule in our new Festival Program Guide. The 2021 Festival is coming to you wherever you are, online or in your community, with a slate of 70+ features, 50+ shorts, four Episodic Series projects, and 14 New Frontier projects. Grab your Festival mug, get comfy, and start marking your favorites; that way you’ll be ready to go when tickets go on sale January 7 (or January 4 if you’re a Member!).