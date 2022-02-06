Sunday Afternoon Live

press release: IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

Tickets will be released to the public on Wednesday, January 26.

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.

Chazen Museum of Art's Covid-19 Policy: Effective August 5th, all students, employees, and visitors to campus are required to wear masks when inside campus buildings, including the Chazen Museum of Art.

Thank you to Dr. Kato Perlman, whose leading generosity has made this program possible.

A special thank you to Pamela A. Wilson and Paul Quin for sponsoring February's performance!

Christopher Allen has earned his Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees in classical guitar performance. He has studied formally with Javier Calderon (UW-Madison, DMA-2012) and Joseph Breznikar (SIUC, BA-1998, MM-2002) and has performed in masterclasses and private lessons with world renowned artists that include Carlos Barbosa-Lima, Oscar Ghiglia, Ben Verdery, Sharon Isbin, Ana Vidovic, and Rene Izquierdo. After completing his formal education, he founded the Madison Classical Guitar Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has competed in international guitar festivals, and is currently on the faculty at Madison College, and the Monroe St. Arts Center in Madison, WI.

In addition to performing solo concerts, he has collaborated in chamber music with flute, violin, viola, cello, clarinet, bassoon, and harpsichord. Besides classical guitar, he has been performing solo/duo concerts on the Renaissance and Baroque Lute, and has traveled abroad to study the Oud in Istanbul.

Leading artist Juliana Mesa is one of the first Colombian bassoonists to have released a solo album in the classical music scene, with her most recent album Osvaldo Lacerda's Music for Bassoon. Winner of the Irving Shain Woodwind/Piano Competition at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Juliana is a Doctor in Musical Arts, an active recitalist in the Madison area, the US, and Colombia. She has been a soloist, orchestral musician, and faculty in renowned institutions such as the EAFIT Symphony Orchestra, Bellas Artes University, and IberAcademy, Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras and Music Makers.

Juliana is one of the Underground Chamber Collective founders and has given performances with this ensemble featuring works for both string and woodwind instruments in Madison. She is currently a coach at the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras and a music theory and piano group class teacher for WYSO Music Makers. Juliana is an active pedagogue and performer in Wisconsin and Colombia and enjoys the endorsement of BG France as an artist.