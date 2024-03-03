press release: Generation Baroque performs for March's Sunday Afternoon Live concert. Tickets for seats are gone but you can listen from nearby galleries or watch the live stream on our Facebook page.

Program: COMING SOON!

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

Attendance is limited and tickets are required to attend Sunday Afternoon Live in-person. Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests.

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.

A very special thank you to Dr. Kato Perlman, whose leading generosity helps make the Sunday Afternoon Live program possible.