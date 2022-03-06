press release: Join us for Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen with a performance by the Rabin String Quartet!

Program:

Mendelssohn String Quartet No. 8 in F minor

I. Allegro vivace assai

II. Allegro assai

III. Adagio

IV. Finale: Allegro molto

Bartok String Quartet No. 4 in C Major

I. Allegro

III. Non troppo lento

Ippolito "Big Sky, Low Horizon"

About the Rabin String Quartet: The Mead Witter School of Music graduate string quartet is named in honor of Dr. Marvin Rabin. Dr. Rabin was an internationally acclaimed music educator and Professor Emeritus at UW-Madison who inspired thousands of string educators nationwide. As the father of the youth orchestra movement in the US, his work continues to positively impact countless young musicians to this day.

Current quartet members include Euimin Shin (violin DMA 2nd year), Sahada Buckley (violin MM 1st year), Kayla Patrick (viola DMA 1st year), and Ben Therrell (cello DMA 3rd year).

The quartet would like to extend special thanks to their current coach David Perry, violinist in the Pro Arte String Quartet.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

Attendance is limited and tickets are required to attend Sunday Afternoon Live in-person. Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests.

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.

Chazen Museum of Art's Covid-19 Policy: Effective August 5th, all students, employees, and visitors to campus are required to wear masks when inside campus buildings, including the Chazen Museum of Art. This mask mandate is in effect until Saturday, March 12th.

Thank you to Dr. Kato Perlman, whose leading generosity has made this program possible.