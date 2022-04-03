press release: Join us for Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen with a performance by Dr. Iva Ugrčić, flutist & Satoko Hayami, pianist

Program:

Sergei Prokofiev, Sonata for Flute and Piano in D Major, Op. 94

Cecilia McDowall, Eleven

Sato Matsui, The Goldenrod Sonata

Valerie Coleman, Fanmi Imen, Poem for Flute and Piano

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.

About Dr. Iva Ugrčić, flutist

"My first contact with the flute occurred while I was returning from my ballet lesson at the age of ten. While I was taking off my rigid ballet shoes at the school of music where the classes were held, a young flute professor entered the room. It was the first time I heard those sounds that were so mesmerizing to me. My fascination with the timbre and the beauty of this instrument was instantaneous...love at first sight. Those mere few minutes were enough to make me leave ballet after eight years and begin to play the flute. I cannot express the pleasure and thrill which I felt upon the first real contact with my instrument. That magic has continued all my life."

Dr. Iva Ugrčić (she/her) is one of the most exciting and adventurous flutists in the international pantheon. Described as “a natural star on her instrument,” Dr. Ugrcic has been featured as a solo artist as well as a chamber and orchestral musician, performing throughout Europe, and North and South America. Named the "Musician of the Year for 2018" by the Well-Tempered Ear, Dr. Ugrčić is a musician who has worn many hats throughout her professional career: flutist, educator, activist, executive and artistic director, entrepreneur, freelance musician and recording artist, among others.

After receiving the prestigious Albert Roussel Scholarship, Iva moved to Paris where she finished her master’s degree. In 2017, Ugrcic competed her Doctor of Musical Arts degree at UW-Madison as a recipient of a Paul Collins Wisconsin Distinguished Fellowship. Since then, Iva won the Shain Irving Competition, multiple concerto competitions, and received the James Smith Orchestra Award for excellency and leadership. Additionally, she won the C.R.E.A.T.E. Project Competition at the 46th National Flute Association (NFA) Convention, was awarded First Prize award from The American Prize, Second Prize at the UW Arts Business Competition, Silver Medal at the International Vienna Competition, and was a finalist for the Pro Musicis International Award in NYC.

Since moving to Madison, Iva has performed with the Madison Symphony Orchestra, La Cross

Symphony Orchestra, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, Beloit Symphony Orchestra, Madison Opera, UW-Madison Wingra Woodwind Faculty Quintet, Sounds Out Loud Contemporary Ensemble, Caroga Lake Ensemble, and she recently founded the LunART Chamber Music Collective.In addition to her position as the Founder and CEO/Artistic Director of LunART with the mission of celebrating and promoting women’s creativity in the arts, Dr. Ugrčić currently serves as the Artistic Director of the Rural Musicians Forum, is a member of the Career & Artistic Development Committee and chair of the C.R.E.A.T.E. Project Competition of the National Flute Association, and holds the position of Board Liaison & Strategy Manager role at Overture Center for the Arts. www.ivaugrcic.com

About Satoko Hayami, pianist

A native of Japan, Satoko Hayami (she/her), DMA, is an active pianist and teaching artist, whose works explore music as an act of empowerment and empathy. Satoko regularly collaborates with diverse partners including vocalists and instrumentalists, composers, interdisciplinary artists, and community organizations. A versatile pianist, also performing on harpsichord and toy piano, Satoko has performed and taught solo and chamber music all over the world, most notably, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Canada, as well as throughout the United States. A passionate performer of new music, she co-founded Sound Out Loud Collective, a contemporary chamber ensemble, which won the first prize in Chamber Music Performance, American Prize in 2018. She serves as a lecturer in collaborative piano at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and is on the piano faculty at Beloit College. Satoko is also an interdisciplinary artist-teacher at Madison Japanese Language School, and Community Engagement Coordinator at LunART Inc. in Madison, Wisconsin.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

The Elvehjem is part of a multi-building campus project to evaluate and repair the exterior envelopes of several campus buildings. Temporary construction fencing has been installed, and the Elvehjem building will be accessed via the Chazen building only until semi-permanent fencing and canopies are installed in May.

To attend the April concert, enter the Chazen building and follow the signs and floor markings to Gallery III. After the concert, exit the Elvehjem building the same way in reverse.

Attendance is limited and tickets are required to attend Sunday Afternoon Live in-person. Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests.

Thank you to Dr. Kato Perlman, whose leading generosity has made this program possible.