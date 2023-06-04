× Expand courtesy Bill Gevirtz A close-up of Bill Gevirtz. Bill Gevirtz

media release: Sunday Scaries brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect wrap-up to your weekend. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by BILL GEVIRTZ:

Bill Gevirtz lives in Chicago and is a regular at Laugh Factory. According to the Chicago Tribune, "Comedian Bill Gevirtz is cranking out sly one-liners like he’s wielding a machine gun full of them." He can be seen performing at clubs all across the Midwest.

Performances by: Bill Gevirtz, Olivia Witt, Ben O'Connell, Matthew Mandli

Hosted by:

Noah Mailloux

Tickets $15 on Eventbrite, no added fees! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/252971857229618

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.