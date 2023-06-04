Sunday Scaries
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
courtesy Bill Gevirtz
A close-up of Bill Gevirtz.
Bill Gevirtz
media release: Sunday Scaries brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect wrap-up to your weekend. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by BILL GEVIRTZ:
Bill Gevirtz lives in Chicago and is a regular at Laugh Factory. According to the Chicago Tribune, "Comedian Bill Gevirtz is cranking out sly one-liners like he’s wielding a machine gun full of them." He can be seen performing at clubs all across the Midwest.
Performances by: Bill Gevirtz, Olivia Witt, Ben O'Connell, Matthew Mandli
Hosted by:
Noah Mailloux
Tickets $15 on Eventbrite, no added fees! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!
RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.
We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.