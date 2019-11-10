press release: The Sunday Slam Open Mic is a stand-up comedy and storytelling mic that prioritizes women and LGBTQ+ folks. From veteran comedians all the way to folks that want to try comedy for the first time are encouraged to attend! Varying based on attendance, attendees can expect to receive anywhere from 3 to 7 minutes of stage time.

The Sunday Slam Open mic is a feminist mic that aims to create an inclusive environment for all, and it prioritizes the safety and security of women, LGBTQ+ folks and POC. Folks of all genders are welcomed to attend!

Sign up at 6pm; Show at 6:30pm