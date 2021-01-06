ONLINE: Sunny Side Up

media release: Join us this month to hear from our guest speaker, Tim O'Brien, from The Healthy Place. Tim is going to share with us about his experience of moving his primarily bricks and mortar store to a heavier online presence, along with the ongoing adaptations he's making to stay current and relevant. If time allows, we will conclude with an opportunity to visit with others in attendance. We hope to see you there.

Date: January 6, 2021, 08:30 AM - 09:30 AM. Remo link will be emailed upon registration. If this is the first time joining us on the Remo platform please test your mic and camera ahead of time here. Remo is a conversation platform that is currently only supported in Chrome, Firefox and Safari browsers, for information on compatibility or technical issues with your machine check here. Remo's event guide for guests is also very helpful.

Fees/Admission: This is a free event for Chamber Members/potential members.