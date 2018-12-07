Sunny Social: A Conversation about Clean Energy
EVP Coffee - West 3809 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: It may be getting dark outside early in the day, but we know that solar and wind power can light up our present and future! Please join us for a clean energy social this coming Friday. We will be enjoying appetizers, talking about Madison's electric sector, and identifying ways to better advocate for clean energy!
Friday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m.
Other details:
- Appetizers (including plenty of vegan and vegetarian options) will be provided
- People of all ages included kids and families are welcome to attend! There will be activities like face painting and coloring at a "kids' table."
- EVP Coffee West is on the #6 bus line at the Speedway & Glenway bus stop. There is also parking available in the area. If transportation is a barrier for you, please let us know.
- Please direct any questions to Cassie at cassandra.steiner@
sierraclub.org.
