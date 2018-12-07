Sunny Social: A Conversation about Clean Energy

press release: It may be getting dark outside early in the day, but we know that solar and wind power can light up our present and future! Please join us for a clean energy social this coming Friday. We will be enjoying appetizers, talking about Madison's electric sector, and identifying ways to better advocate for clean energy!

Friday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m., EVP Coffee West, 3809 Mineral Point Road, Madison

Other details:

Appetizers (including plenty of vegan and vegetarian options) will be provided

People of all ages included kids and families are welcome to attend! There will be activities like face painting and coloring at a "kids' table."

EVP Coffee West is on the #6 bus line at the Speedway & Glenway bus stop. There is also parking available in the area. If transportation is a barrier for you, please let us know.