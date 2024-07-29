Sunset Birding

media release: Are you curious about birding but not sure how to get started? Geared specifically towards people who are learning about bird identification, this small group trip is for you!

Let's meet at the Graber Pond trailhead off of Misty Valley Drive (43°07'19.3"N 89°30'14.7"W). We will make our way down the trail and across as much of the 1.5-mile boardwalk as time permits. Together, we'll look and listen for birds, focusing on tips for identification.

Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated; feel free to bring a camera, binoculars, and/or field guide. Binoculars will be available to borrow, if you'd like.

If you wish to use any app-based identification tools (Merlin is a great option), please download and sign up ahead of time. The field trip leader will keep a checklist of all identified birds in the eBird app and will share the list afterward.

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek, bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Kaitlin Svabek

RAIN DATE: Event start/end time may be adjusted based on weather.

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Wheelchair accessible

Minimal walking required, several benches are situated along the boardwalk

Trail grade and #/type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and able to accommodate those with visual impairments

WHEELCHAIR USE: Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance (formerly Madison Audubon) has one electric-powered wheelchair available for anyone to use for free. You can learn more about it here, and request it in the form when you register.

Or, if you want to use a more rugged, all-terrain, outdoor wheelchair for this field trip, Access Ability Wisconsin offers them for free! To reserve a chair and trailer, visit their website.

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE: 1-3 miles, but can be adjusted based on participants’ needs and desires

RSVP REQUIRED? Yes. Participation is limited to 12 people (so that everyone has a chance to ask lots of questions!).