Sunset Hills Walking Tour

press release: Sunset Hills: Mad Mid Mod

Thursday, July 2, at 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11:00 a.m.; Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11:00 a.m. (sold out, waitlist open)

​These 1950s single-family houses will remind you of cigarettes and cocktails. Platted in 1953, this subdivision of 94 homes on Madison’s west side established deed restrictions that required architect-designed “Modern” homes of high style and high quality. Attached garages only!

Starting Location: Hoyt Park parking lot, 3902 Regent St.

DETAILS FOR 2020: Reservations are required for all guests. We don’t normally require reservations; however, to make sure we can socially distance, we have capped the number of guests for each tour and reservations allow us to keep track of the numbers.

Cost: $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for students, and FREE for Madison Trust members. Learn about membership.

*Purchasing tickets online is required this season. AT THE TOUR: We are not accepting cash/check at the tour.

RESERVATIONS/TICKETS ONLINE: Under each tour description HERE, you will see a Reservations button. Click that and you will be taken to Eventbrite where you can choose your ticket and tour date. You can use a credit card, debit card or PayPal to purchase tickets with an additional fee. MTHP Members: You will also need to click the Reservations button. On Eventbrite, you will choose the Member Ticket from the drop down. Please note, you may be asked to show your membership card at the start of the tour.

Large Groups: If you have a group of 8 or more, please contact us for special arrangements prior to the tour.

Weather: We will be there rain or shine!

What to wear: Dress for the weather in comfortable shoes, as tours require standing and walking for up to 90 minutes.

We do private tours! See our Private Tours page for more information.

*Certified service dogs are always welcome. Other pets are not permitted on the tours.