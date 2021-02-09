ONLINE: Sunset Snowshoe Walk

Madison School & Recreation (MSCR) is sponsoring a sunset snowshoe walk at Cherokee Marsh. Registration is required and the number of participants is limited, so don't delay in signing up.

Enjoy an evening winter walk at Cherokee Marsh, a great place to view winter wildlife. This evening hike is for adults only. We provide snowshoes, or you’re welcome to bring your own. Basic snowshoe instruction provided. This program is weather dependent.

Feb 9, 2021, Tue 4:30pm to 6:30pm

$5.00 (Resident) $7.50 (Non-resident), Ages: 18 and up

Standard registration opens: Jan 4, 2021 8am, Non-residents: Jan 19, 2021 8am

More information and register