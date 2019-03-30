Sunshine Ball

press release: Sunshine Place is proud to celebrate its 12th year of serving Sun Prairie families in their greatest time of need. We invite you to join us for an incredible evening of hors d' oeuvres and a carving station catered by Buck n Honey's Restaurant, music, and amazing silent and live auction prizes donated by some of your favorite local businesses and personalities. A selection of coffees and desserts is being provided by Beans N Cream. The fiery battle of the colors continue ~ RED vs. YELLOW! Your choice to add a splash of either red or yellow to your attire for the evening to honor and celebrate the good work of Sunshine Place!

6-10 pm, Saturday March 30, The Loft at 132

$55 per person at https://sunshine.z2systems. com/np/clients/sunshine/event. jsp?event=73&