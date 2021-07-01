Sunspot, Zeroed Hero, Quick & Painless

× Expand Matt Apps Sunspot

media release: In top form after five energetic Make Music Madison performances, Sunspot takes the stage in full stride at Crucible (3116 Commercial Avenue) to lead a fun night of rock & roll with Zeroed Hero and Quick & Painless on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Zeroed Hero will be celebrating their first Madison show back since January 2020 with the live debut of two new songs and will also be dropping a big announcement. 18+, $5 cover, doors at 7pm, rock & roll at 8pm. Come as you are, be nice, respect. Be sure to tip the bartenders & servers.

www.cruciblemadison.com

Weird Wisconsin’s multiple MAMA and WAMI award winning Sunspot delivers a symphony of guitars and voices, soaring melodies wrapped around hyper literate poetry, and wicked rhythms. Male and female harmonies collide with expert guitar work and pop sensibility. Writing smart, fun, powerful Dilithium-powered Rock anthems inspired by high strangeness from Arthurian legends to Shadow People, Time Lords to Transylvanians, Sunspot is pure energy rock that sounds like Muse meets Cheap Trick with Douglas Adams writing the lyrics.

www.sunspotmusic.com

Zeroed Hero pours a classic blend of '70s & '90s style rock that’s more Muhammad Ali than Mike Tyson, featuring tight, riffy guitars & smart, thoughtful lyrics presented with instantly memorable harmonies. Code Zero Radio’s Bob Minter says, “If this is the future of rock, we are all in.” High-energy live shows built on visceral rhythms, immersive grooves, rich melodies, & infectious harmonies showcase the collaborative strength of the band & their ability to connect with audiences, and earned them the MAMA's 2020 Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award.

www.zeroedhero.com

Self-described as "third wave", Madison’s two-time Rockonsin winners Quick & Painless offer up a blend of post-punk revival, pop-punk, and garage rock to create their own unique sound. Wild Honey’s Cherri Cheetah describes them as “a mix between Fall Out Boy's early punk days pre-hiatus and early Arctic Monkeys, pre-AM era.” They’ve performed at Summerfest, Chicago's Navy Pier, and even in a storage warehouse but, wherever you catch them, Quick & Painless are sure to impress!

www.quickandpainlessband.com