Indigo+ Photography Supa Friends (left to right): Soup the Fifth the Master Plan, Maruchan Chef, Al D, Tyrel the Well Treated, SooDoNiM, Hardface the Pilot.

press release: June 14 - August 16, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics are allowed. Please carry out all trash.

Supa Friends is a hip-hop group founded in Madison, WI, in 2017 by five emcees; Soup The Fifth The Master Plan, Al D, SooDoNiM, Tyrel the Well Treated, Maruchan Chef; and Hardface the Pilot, the group's in-house producer. Supa Friends were founded with the purpose of creating a unique, diverse, fun brand of Hip Hop that blends the styles and influences of the individual members to form something entirely new and experimental.