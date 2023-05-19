Presented by BlueStem Jazz and Audio for the Arts. $15.

Supercell is Adam Meckler (trumpet), Brian Courage (bass), and Andrew Green (drums). The band met as students in the 2000s and performed together in a variety of contexts. They joined together to form Supercell in 2020, leaning on chemistry built over a decade of friendship and music making. Supercell thrives on organic, exploratory interaction, performing a mix of original compositions and deconstructed standards. Music that is beautiful and wild, probing and introspective.

Live Vol. 1 encapsulates the adventurous spirit of the trio, letting the music develop naturally. Original compositions sit comfortably alongside standards and modern pop tunes, a mixture of intricate arrangements and spontaneous explorations. Playing for a supportive audience at an artist-friendly space, Supercell digs into a wide dynamic range, reaching a quiet vulnerability that one might not expect to hear from a chordless trumpet trio.

https://shiftingparadigmrecords.bandcamp.com/album/live-vol-1