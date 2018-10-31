Supper Club, D. Janakey, Uncle Jim

press release: $8, All Ages

A night of harvest tunes at Communication featuring D. Janakey, a Midwestern singer-songwriter who's music is characterized by emotional intensity, a wide variety of influences, and lyrical obsessions with death, religion, and love. Check out his sound right here! djanakey.bandcamp.com/releases

Local support from the 4 horse bandits of Supper Club. Catchy tunes about the reds and the blues. They have an unhealthy obsession with pie, and collectively, they don't make for a great basketball team. Luckily, they do make some wonderful music that you can come and listen to on all hallows eve. Supperclubtheband.bandcamp.com

Joining in on the spooky fun will be Uncle Jim, a new-ish folk pop three piece from Madison. Containing members of basement rock darlings, Jasper Shadow, the softer sounds of this group are sure to become the musical embodiments of your favorite uncle.