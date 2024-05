media release: Common Wealth Development is hosting a fundraiser titled "Supper for Scholars - A Fundraiser for Common Wealth Development's Youth Program" on Friday, July 26, from 5:30- 9 pm. It will be a four-course Mediterranean meal at the Deliciouser (931 E Main St #7) for $150 with an optional wine pairing for an additional $40. The evening will also include a silent auction. The ticket deadline is July 23 (unless sold out earlier).