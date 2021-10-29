Support our Postal Service and Workers

media release: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10 am - 4 pm (stop by any time), 3902 Milwaukee St., Madison

Corporate multimillionaire and holdout from the Trump administration Louis DeJoy is still the postmaster general of the United States Postal Service. He has done everything wrong for our esteemed postal service: cutting services, slowing the mail down, adding charges to the consumer, and outsourcing the jobs. DeJoy will be visiting our own Post Office here in Madison.

Support our Postal workers and bring your messages concerning the slowdown of mail, support Postal Banking, surcharges for holidays and/or contracting out work.