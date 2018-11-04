press release: The What is Family? Film Festival will feature 10 films centered around defining family in a modern context. While family in the past was often a rigid term meant for biological relations and what is known as the nuclear family, the films curated in this festival reflect a more fluid definition of family. The stories of these films represent a diverse range of family types from biological to communal, and from extended family to the feeling of family that comes from a best friend. This festival includes films ranging from documentaries and dramas to comedies and thrillers. We hope you will join us in celebrating all the forms of family that are vital to the human experience.

Support the Girls (2018)

USA | 94 min | R | DCP | Dir. Andrew Bujalski

Sun November 4th | 6:00 PM

Lisa Conroy (Regina Hall) is the last person you'd expect to find in a highway-side 'sports bar with curves',— but as general manager at Double Whammies, she's come to love the place and its customers. An incurable den mother, she nurtures and protects her girls fiercely--but over the course of one trying day, her optimism is battered from every direction...Double Whammies sells a big, weird American fantasy, but what happens when reality pokes a bunch of holes in it?

"Hall's superb, deeply felt performance keeps the movie grounded, allowing the supporting cast to provide hilarious liftoff at regular intervals." - Mike D'Angelo (AV Club)