RSVP for Supporting Healthy Black Youth: Visible Youth Mobilization for The Poor People's Campaign Moral March on Washington, D.C.

media release: Urban Triage Inc. is excited to announce the Supporting Healthy Black Youth: Visible Youth Mobilization for The Poor People's Campaign Moral March on Washington, DC on June 18, 2022, in celebration of Juneteenth and Black liberation. In partnership with the Milwaukee Poor People's Campaign, Breaking Barriers, Community Task Force MKE, All Of Us Or None, and Tech*Niques--mobilizing youth across Madison and Milwaukee.

June 18, 2022, Mass Poor People's & Low-Wage Workers' Assembly & Moral March on Washington and to the Polls will be a generationally transformative and disruptive gathering of poor and low-wealth people, state leaders, faith communities, moral allies, unions, and partnering organizations.

It is NOT just a day of action. It is a declaration of an ongoing, committed moral movement to 1) build power, 2) shift the political narrative, and 3) make real policies to address poverty and low wealth from the bottom up fully. The Assembly is a pulling point of organizing from fall 2021 to summer 2022 and will spring us toward the 2022 elections. All along the way, we will be doing MORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating, Engaging, and Empowering people for a movement that votes!

Our goal is to raise $60,000 to support 46 youth and 10 adult chaperones

Leaving Milwaukee on June 14

Returning June 19

5 Days 3 nights hotel stay for 56 people (traveling overnight)

3 meals a day and snacks

Visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture

Visiting MLK Memorial

Visiting the Holocaust Memorial

And a Historical Black College & University

Attending the Poor People's Campaign March on June 18

In addition to a community Barbeque with youth across the country

PPE supplies, posters, materials, etc.

It's not a moment but a movement, and it is a space where youth will have the opportunity to see themselves as change agents, alongside youth and leaders from across the country. Returning to Wisconsin from a historical moment and shared movement to build on the momentum--organizing, mobilizing, and collaborating with youth and grassroots leaders, empowering, inspiring transformation within our community one youth and family at a time. By way of advocacy, education, and trauma recovery. We are breaking barriers and creating new paths and hope for the future.

Support the collective work of Black Lead organizations!

Support local area youth by giving here: https://donate-usa.keela.co/ visible-youth-campaign

Sign up local youth here: https://form-usa.keela.co/ visible-youth-milwaukee-sign- up-form

Forward Together!

For questions, don't hesitate to contact us at info@urbantriage.org or visit the Supporting Healthy Black Youth: Visible Youth-March on Washington web page.