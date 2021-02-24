ONLINE: Supporting LGBTQ+ Nonprofits

press release: Join OPEN for for a panel discussion where we'll hear from local LGBTQ+ nonprofits and learn about the work their doing in our communities. We'll hear about their work, struggles they've faced during the pandemic, and learn how we can support their vital work.

Invited nonprofits include:

Fair Wisconsin Education Fund

Freedom Inc.

GSAFE

OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center

Orgullo Latinx LGBT+ of Dane County

THIS EVENT IS FREE TO MEMBERS & NON-MEMBERS!

OPEN will be raising funds to support these organizations during and after the event. If you would like to support these organizations now, during, or after the event please consider making a financial contribution here and support our campaign to raise funds for these organizations. OPEN and the OPEN Board will be matching gifts up to $400! No registration deadline!

We know the importance of community and that most of us will be continuing to social distance well into the new year. We want to make sure we continue to offer a space and outlet for Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ community to come together in what will be a challenging winter for many in our community. OPEN is planning several digital events throughout the winter and spring and we'd love to hear your comments on topic ideas, you can hear what we've already planned, and you can just come connect with other queer professionals!

