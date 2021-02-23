ONLINE: Supportive Housing 101

media release: Wisconsin’s most vulnerable residents will be the focus of a new partnership by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and Corporation for Supportive Housing that includes training opportunities, research and prioritized investment.

As part of the initiative, the first of its kind in Wisconsin, WHEDA and CSH will kick off a four-part webinar series starting Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. The free 90-minute interactive sessions are open to all; participants may choose a single event or all four sessions.

“Wisconsin residents with mental health needs, physical challenges and substance use recovery are among those facing great difficulties in finding affordable housing,” said WHEDA CEO Joaquín Altoro. “This housing deficit challenges our rural and urban communities alike. Housing is critical to the health and wellness of individuals and by connecting affordable housing with supportive services, we can have a lasting impact on the wellbeing of communities statewide. We are excited to work in partnership with CSH – a national leader in supportive housing – to connect developers and community service providers with training, tools and financing to expand the supply of this much-needed housing.”

For details and to register for the free, 90-minute events, follow the links below.

Supportive Housing 101, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar. com/register/ 3263166206185817099

com/register/ 3263166206185817099 Integrated Housing Models, Tuesday, March 23, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Register here:

https://attendee.gotowebinar. com/register/ 6327435843566730508

Supportive Services, Tuesday, April 20, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Register here:

https://attendee.gotowebinar. com/register/ 5516664765339808782

Property Management in Supportive Housing, Tuesday, May 25, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar. com/register/ 4832138512700597006

Katrina Van Valkenburgh, managing director of the central region for CSH, said, “Supportive housing improves housing stability; employment; mental and physical health; school attendance; and reduces active substance use. Supportive housing helps people live more stable and productive lives and supports individuals and families to thrive.”

“On any given day in Wisconsin, more than 4,700 elderly residents, 2,100 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, 740 child welfare involved families and 420 transitional aged youth are in need of supportive housing,” Van Valkenburgh said. Supportive housing combines affordable housing with services to help people who face the most complex challenges to live with stability, autonomy and dignity.”

Altoro said the partnership represents an important part of WHEDA’s efforts to cultivate an ecosystem of greater equity in affordable housing and economic opportunity. Based on CSH data, Wisconsin has a disproportionate number of Black and Native American residents involved with the justice system, child welfare services and family separations – all indicators of the need for supportive housing to achieve better outcomes.

To connect developers, community service providers and other housing professionals, WHEDA and CSH will offer free training on the basics of supportive housing, integrated housing models, supportive services and property management. The sessions include content that aims to build understanding of the racial disparities and institutional barriers that affect housing for people facing challenges of homelessness, disabilities and poverty.

In addition to the training opportunities, WHEDA and CSH will implement a statewide survey to better understand areas of greatest need for supportive housing and the biggest challenges in meeting those needs. WHEDA also will initiate a first-of-its-kind Wisconsin Supportive Housing Institute to provide technical assistance to developers and supportive housing providers as they navigate the complex process of developing affordable housing with access to supportive services. The institute is expected to reduce the timeline for supportive housing by improving planning and development.

To provide additional financing for housing with supportive services, WHEDA increased the preference scoring for these housing projects in the 2021-22 round of federal and state tax credit applications through the Qualified Allocation Plan. To keep up with information about WHEDA resources, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and sign up to receive emails here.