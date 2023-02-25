media release: Wisconsin Tour for Justice & Democracy

The Tour is the collaborative effort of many Wisconsin social, ecological, economic, and democratic justice advocacy organizations.

What: The over 1000-mile, eight-week journey to raise awareness, excitement and participation in the Feb. 21 and April 4 Wisconsin State Supreme Court elections continues. We are in our third week and are now working in Rock County in South Central Wisconsin.

Who: Building Unity and Wisconsin Voices - 2 statewide organizations that facilitate collaboration for justice and democracy and many of our partners. To see a full listing of the groups that are supporting this project, go here.

When: Week three of the eight-week Tour (Feb. 19 - Feb 25) which leads right up to election day - April 4th.

Where: After launching from the State Capitol on Feb. 7, the tour has been traveling throughout Southeastern and South Central Wisconsin, hosting educational events, and working to build awareness and excitement about the coming election days. Feb. 21 and April 4. The Tour was welcomed to Rock County this past Sunday, February 19th, by the New Zion Baptist Church’s Congregation. New Zion is serving as the site where the “VoteMobile” is displaying its advertising banner about the Saturday Supreme Court Forums that are happening every Saturday in the eight different regions of Wisconsin that the VoteMobile is traveling to.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 - 10:00 am - 1:00 pm - The UnityMobile will lead a “Vote! Parade” throughout Janesville, Wisconsin. Starting at 10:00 am, the “Vote! Parade” will wind through a number of Janesville neighborhoods making 8 strategic stops. At each stop, people can join the parade, decorate their vehicles, and help hold signs and pass out pro-voting information. Go here to view the meeting places and schedule of this “Vote! Parade.”

On Saturday Feb. 25 at 1:00 pm - The Wisconsin Tour for Justice & Democracy will host its third Supreme Court Forum. All four candidates have been invited but only the two top vote-getters from tomorrow’s primary will be eligible. Join us at New Zion Baptist Church - 1905 Mound St. - Beloit, WI. or join via Zoom: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0-e5bZgWSiaDYOFHznKsug

All events are free and open to the public.