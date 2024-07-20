The Surfaris, Black Widows

media release: Initially catapulted by the California surf culture, The Surfaris transcended the local scene into international stardom with their hit song “Wipe Out.” In 1962, Bob Berryhill (15), Jim Fuller (15), Pat Connolly (15) and Ron Wilson (17) from Glendora, California formed The Surfaris.

On a cold December night in 1962, these four young men wrote Wipe Out in the studio after recording Surfer Joe. With the help of manager Dale Smallin (Wipe Out laugh intro) and recording engineer Paul Buff, The Surfaris recorded the 1963 hit version of Wipe Out and Surfer Joe.

From there, the band went on to play teen centers and dance halls around Southern California. With the help of their fans, the new surf music craze, music publishers, radio DJ’s, and Dot Records, Wipe Out rose to #2 on the Billboard charts. Like the band “The Wonders” in Tom Hank’s classic film, That Thing You Do, The Surfaris were catapulted into international stardom in about 6 months. Billboard posted the “Hottest 100 Songs of Summer in 1966.” A rarity in the music business, Wipe Out went back up to #16 in ’66.

From the 1960’s to today, Bob has continued performing live with various side players filling in as needed. Original members Jim Fuller (guitar), Ron Wilson (drums) and Jim Pash (sax) have since passed away. Original bass player Pat Connelly no longer performs. Bob and his band continue to play the music and tell the amazing story behind the music of THE SURFARIS.