ONLINE: Surprises and Mysteries at Jupiter

press release: Since Jupiter was likely the first planet in the Solar System to form, understanding this giant and how it formed is fundamental to deciphering the origin story of all of the planets. Using instruments aboard the Juno spacecraft, astronomers are peering below Jupiter's cloud decks to learn about its interior structure. While they are finding some confirmations, they are also finding surprises and mysteries. Join us for this deep dive into Jupiter, and enjoy the wondrous beauty of its swirling clouds. We'll also explore the current night sky.

This event is FREE but registration is required.