Surrogates, Big Kiss, Peroxide, Gorilla Knifefight

media release: ** UPDATE: Unfortunately Diskonekt had to drop off the bill. In their stead, Matt from Peroxide will be performing as his solo project: Gorilla Knifefight!!

MWXHC and Mickey's Tavern Present...

SURROGATES-Minneapolis Hardcore Punk. (The demo posted was recorded with their old lineup. Ill post their new demo in a couple days when it's up on youtube.) Super rad folks playing ripping hardcore. Stay tuned for the new tunes!

https://surrogatesmpls.bandcamp.com/album/demo

BIG KISS-Duluth hardcore. "Fast as piss" and loud as fuck. The dog on the flier was borrowed from the artwork of their most recent release.

https://bigkiss.bandcamp.com/

PEROXIDE-Milwaukee hardcore doggies bringing that MKE heat.

https://peroxidemke.bandcamp.com/album/twisted-in-the-wild

GORILLA KNIFEFIGHT: hardcore punk project of Matt Glassel, m/o Peroxide.

https://gorillaknifefight.bandcamp.com

Sadly, Diskonekt had to drop from the bill. We’ll catch ‘em the next time!!

Thursday, 9/8

10PM

21+

FREE! (but please bring some cash to donate to the bands. There will be a suggested donation at the door. Gas ain't cheap! Your support is appreciated!)