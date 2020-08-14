$25/two people ($40/three & up). Guidelines/tickets: mallardsbaseball.com.

press release: Fritzy Films, a Madison film production company, announced that its award-winning film, “Survival Guide,” will be holding a screening at the Mallards Ballpark Drive-In Movie Theater on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 9 p.m. This showing celebrates the release of “Survival Guide” on Amazon's streaming service on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

“Survival Guide” is a fictional fantasy film that tells the story of six inner-city youth taken on an outreach backpacking trip that reveals an unknown world that turns into a magical fight for their lives. A trailer for the film can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ MlXSm51sx7g.

Winner of the 2020 "Best Wisconsin Feature Award" from Beloit International Film Festival, this film was shot in Wisconsin's southwestern Driftless Area, and stars six Madison-area youth and Colleen Madden of American Players Theatre. This is the first full-length feature film written, directed and produced by Madison native, Ben Fritz “Fritzy,” with Jordan Biagomala as the cinematographer, also a Madison-area native. The film's score features local artists, including, One Human Band, Sam Ness, and The Earthlings.

Tickets to this showing can be purchased at the door of the Mallards Ballpark Drive-In Movie Theater or in advance at https://madison-mallards. nwltickets.com/Tickets/ SelectPromoSeats? UserPromoCode=survival. Doors to the theater open at 8 p.m.

About Fritzy Films

Fritzy Films was established by Fritzy, a graduate of Arizona State University. Other Fritzy creations are the award-winning web shows “Cynthia Watros Gets Lost” and “The Ethical Slut.” He has produced and assistant directed for many other projects, including “Aquarians,” which won a “Best Wisconsin Feature” from BIFF. Fritzy also creates music videos for the artist known as DOSES (My Mental, Cherry Pie). For more information on “Survival Guide,” the trailer, cast interviews and behind-the-scenes interviews go to https://www. SurvivalGuideTheMovie.com.