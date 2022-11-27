media release: Museum Store Sunday is Nov. 27. This is a day to “shop for a cause” and show support for important cultural institutions and museums, with organizations all over the nation and beyond participating.

The Wisconsin Historical Museum is having a special event for the occasion with complimentary hot cocoa for shoppers.

Susan Apps-Bodilly author of “Seeds in Soil,” will do a book talk and crafting activity from 11 a.m. - noon. Each guest under 18 will receive a free pot and seeds to plant during this interactive activity, while supplies last.