media release: A socially-distanced book signing will take place for the updated version of The Story of AC/DC-Let There Be Rock, by Susan Masino, at the Sheraton Hotel on Friday, October 2 from 7-9pm.

Susan Masino is an author and rock and roll historian, who has written six books, including The Story of AC/DC-Let There Be Rock, which is now in 11 languages and Family Tradition-Three Generations of Hank Williams. Masino helped create and host the 94.1 JJO Local Stage radio show in Madison, Wisconsin from 1997-2004. She also appears in the Van Halen DVD, The Early Years, and AC/DC's DVD Let There Be Rock. An updated edition of The Story of AC/DC-Let There Be Rock has been released by Omnibus Press in the UK on May 7 and in the US and Australia on September 3, and all of her books are available on www.amazon.com and www.susanmasino.com.

The Story of AC/DC - Let There Be Rock follows the band through four decades of triumph and tragedy including Malcolm Young’s last performances on the Black Ice tour, and his brother Angus subsequently picking up the torch.

Through first hand interviews with artists including Angus Young, Dave Evans, Keith Emerson, Robin Zander, Rick Brewster and Kelly Shaefer, and candid accounts from friends, road crew and record company executives, Masino tells the story of how after the tragic loss of Scott the band pulled together to recruit Brian Johnson and become - and remain - one of the biggest selling bands of all time. In 2014 the IFPI reported AC/DC at #5 in the Top 10 Global Recording Artists after Taylor Swift, One Direction, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay, with combined global sales in excess of 200 million. The era defining Back In Black is comfortably one of the best selling albums of all time with estimated sales of 50 million+ units worldwide.