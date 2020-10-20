ONLINE: Susie Arons & Peggy Panosh

media release: This is a free virtual event hosted on Zoom. Please register by 5pm CT on 10/20 (1-hour prior to start time) here: https://us04web.zoom.us/meeting/register/upcqdOqsrT4rHN1NS2FMfOb51gABb9A9UWKK

Hosted by Arcadia Books in Spring Green.

This beautifully illustrated and joyful tribute celebrates famous friendships (both real and fictional) and proves that there is no relationship more important than friendship.Our best friends are our soulmates. They understand us when no one else does, lift us up, and bring out the best in us. It’s a relationship based on a bond that can’t always be described, but is always magical.

Billions of Besties shines a light on some of the most engaging, funny, inspiring, and sometimes unexpected sets of friends. In this gorgeous and playfully illustrated volume, creators and besties Peggy and Susie highlight more than 100 besties, both real and fictional, from all walks of life. From the comedic powerhouse of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, to the unexpected camaraderie between RGB and Antonin Scalia, the glamourous friendship between Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, or the fictional ride-or-die bond between Thelma and Louise, this book is a timeless salute to friendship in all its forms.

Uplifting and charming, Billions of Besties celebrates the power and vitality of friendship—from bromances to work wives—reminding us that when we have each other’s backs, we have the power to change the world.

Author Bios:

PEGGY PANOSH has carved a unique dual career path as both a highly respected marketing expert + illustrator. With more than 30 years in media and entertainment, Peggy has worked with some of the most prolific celebrities, namely Oprah, and world-renowned events from the Grammys to the Super Bowl, creating memorable moments for audiences all along the way. As a passionate traveler, having explored more than 70 countries, Peggy’s love for creating art was ignited during one of her many global adventures. Her illustrations capture the heart and spirit of the people, places, and moments that touch her soul. In fact, if you look very closely at her drawings, you will find a teeny little heart in each one. Peggy’s illustrations have been seen on CBS Sunday Morning, and she was a featured artist at Soho House’s Ludlow House in New York City. She splits her time between Brooklyn, New York, and Madison, Wisconsin. More of her work can be seen at peggypanosh.com

SUSIE ARONS is a strategic communications adviser, working with some of the most recognized names in entertainment, lifestyle, and media. She has honed her writing skills penning billions of messages throughout her 30-plus-year career; some people might say she has also been a professional bestie to some of the besties in the business, including Netflix, HBO, Color Force, Marlo Thomas, The Defiant Ones, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, A24, Refinery29, Child Mind Institute, The Hunger Games, Amazon Studios, BMW, Focus Features, Starz, AMC Networks, West of Memphis, Apple Music, Jimmy Iovine, Sundance TV, Jonah Hill, The Orchard, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, and the Tribeca Film Festival. Inspired every day by her colleagues or poolside with her treasured circle of friends and family, Susie learned early to lead with her heart, be smart, and always keep the joy.