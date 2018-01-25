Sustain Dane Fundraiser

press release: Get your brunch on, and create a more sustainable future while you're doin' it!

Sustain Dane is proud to be Short Stack Eatery's January Organization of the Month! Short Stack Eatery will generously donate a portion of their monthly proceeds to Sustain Dane.

To celebrate, we invite you to join us for a community brunch on Thursday, January 25! Stop by Short Stack Eatery at 301 W Johnson St. anytime between 11AM - 1PM.

Chat with local sustainability champions, win prizes, and learn about opportunities to get involved in our movement! When you order a delicious meal (will you brave Short Stack's Blind Special?!), a portion of your bill will directly support Sustain Dane's work to transform Dane County into a healthy, thriving place for everyone.

All are welcome - Happy brunching!