Sustain Dane Volunteer Work Day

press release: Connect with other Sustain Dane members while volunteering. Join us for a Volunteer Workday at Lussier Family Heritage Center next Friday, June 12 from 9 AM - 12 PM. The workday will include removing invasive species and weeding native plant and rain gardens. Bring your own gardening gloves and mask and all other tools and training will be provided.

Please wear long sleeves pants and closed-toe shoes. Bring plenty of drinking water. We will be following social distancing guidance, including wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from your fellow volunteers. Sustain Dane will provide extra masks and gloves to those who need them.

Bathrooms are available on site but the event will be fully outdoors.

We will meet outside the Lussier Family Heritage Center Building prior to the event at 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, WI 53711. Feel free to park at parking lot #1 or #2 or use the bike rack at the oak tree in front of the building. The center is also on the Moorland road bus route if you choose to take public transportation.

Please RSVP so we know how many people to expect. We hope to see you there!

Contact joie@sustaindane.org with any questions.