Sustainability for Lab Professionals

media release: Join us for the Biotech Professionals Sustainability Workshop Thursday, June 13 at Illumina.

Do you have a passion for sustainability and want to learn how to incorporate it into your biotech lab? Join us for the Lab Professionals Sustainability Workshop Thursday, June 13 at Illumina.

This program is designed for scientists and biotech professionals who want to encourage more environmentally conscious practices in their lab. Join us to:

Connect with local biotech professionals also interested in sustainability

Hear presentations on current sustainability initiatives from local biotech professionals

Gain ideas for how sustainable actions can be implemented at your organization

Learn strategies to influence change at your organization

Sustainability is a journey, not an endpoint, so wherever you are in your journey we encourage you to attend. Anyone who is working in or supporting a lab is welcome to join.

Agenda

5:00 - 5:40 Presentations from local biotech professionals