Sustainable Breakfast Series

media release: Join us for a panel discussion on alternatives to fast fashion, where we will learn from local experts about more sustainable apparel options like clothing made from hemp fiber, thrift stores, and the steps brands take to minimize impact.

Dress to impress Mother Nature! Feel free to wear your favorite piece of vintage or thrifted clothing to spark conversations.

Marianne Fairbanks is an Audrey Rothermel Bascom Professor, Associate Professor of Design Studies, and a Kohl’s Center Innovation Faculty Fellow at the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Human Ecology.

Marianne will discuss emerging textile technology and her work with Wisconsin Hemp by Hand.

As a maker with 20 years of experience, three threads of her practice have emerged: her solo work, her research into emerging textile technology, and her social practice work. While distinctly different in intentions and outcomes, each thread informs and supports the others. Whether engaging poetic and aesthetic pleasures, utilitarian applications, or political and critical discourse, the unified focus of my work is textiles and the role they will play in the future of our society.

Julie Bennett is the CEO & Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul – Madison / Dane County

Julie joined the staff at the District Council of Madison, Wisconsin in September 2020 and became the CEO and Executive Director in October 2022. Her 20+ years of nonprofit leadership are rooted in her Catholic faith and in the intentional practices she learned during her master’s degree studies in Servant Leadership at Viterbo University.

Julie is privileged to work with a team of talented and committed leaders. SVdP - Madison runs programs of support for neighbors in need, including a food pantry serving about 3000 households/month, a charitable pharmacy, a microlending program, and a program of support to help stabilize newly housed families with case management support and financial assistance. Additionally, 7 thrift stores and a central processing center help fund this and other mission work. Nineteen conferences provide direct person-to-person care for neighbors in need.

