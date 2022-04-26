ONLINE: Sustainable Breakfast Series

press release: Do you know what your 401(k) and personal investments are supporting? Join us for our April Sustainable Breakfast Series to learn about sustainable investing to ensure your investments are aligned with your values.

The program will feature a presentation by Andrew Behar from As You Sow, the nation’s leading non-profit practitioner of shareholder advocacy and engagement. Since 1992, they have used shareholder power to align investments with values and compel companies to reduce material risk on issues including climate change; toxins in the food system; ocean plastics; diversity, equity, and inclusion; racial justice; and wage equity.

Melanie Askay, Climate Specialist at the Dane County Office of Energy & Climate Change will moderate the post-presentation Q&A session.

As You Sow's Invest Your Values program is a free online tool that analyzes the sustainability impact of thousands of U.S. mutual funds, ETFs, and 401k plans. Andrew will get you familiar with using this tool for your own investments in his interactive presentation. You’ll leave with the tools and knowledge you need to make sustainable change to your investment portfolio. As You Sow is not an investment adviser nor do they provide financial planning, legal, or tax advice.

Ahead of the program, get inspired with a recap of the Climate Action stories from our community!

Andrew Behar, CEO of As You Sow: Previously Andrew was a documentary filmmaker and entrepreneur founding start-ups developing an innovative physiological monitoring medical device and grid-scale fuel cells. He is on the board of The Responsible Sourcing Network is on the XPrize Brain-Trust for Abundant Energy and the advisory boards of Real Impact Tracker and 1-Earth Institute. His book, The Shareholders Action Guide: Unleash Your Hidden Powers to Hold Corporations Accountable, was published in November 2016 by Berrett-Koehler.

Melanie Askay, Climate Specialist at Dane County Office of Energy & Climate Change: Melanie is passionate about finding ways for people and nature to peacefully coexist and mutually thrive. In her role as Climate Specialist she is focused on implementing the recommendations set forth in the Climate Action Plan. She has over ten years of experience facilitating global and regional natural resource management across nonprofit, government, and business. Prior to joining Dane County Melanie was in California where she focused her efforts on land and water conservation statewide through grants and policymaking. Melanie has a Master’s of Science from Illinois State University and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Delaware. In her free time Melanie loves exploring Madison and nature walks with her two kids and her puppy Pita.

Tuesday, April 26, 8:30AM—9:30AM

Agenda

Program 8:30—9:30AM

Networking 9:30—10:00AM

Access Information

Online Webinar, access link available at the bottom of your confirmation email after registration and in reminder emails leading up to the program.

Contact us with questions: hello@sustaindane.org

Scholarships

Is the ticket cost a barrier for you? Full or partial scholarships are available. Please contact lorenza@sustaindane.org to learn more.