Sustainable Breakfast Series

media release: Join us for a thought-provoking conversation on the impacts of climate change on mental health and strategies for healing. Our speaker, Dekila Chungyalpa, will unravel the complexities of climate anxiety and share insights on fostering resilience. Engage in meaningful discussions, gain practical tools to navigate climate and wellbeing-related challenges, and connect with like-minded professionals committed to driving positive change.

Dekila Chungyalpa, director of the Loka Initiative, Center for Healthy Minds and Healthy Minds Innovations

Dekila is the founder and director of the Loka Initiative. She is an accomplished environmental program director, with 20+ years of experience in designing and implementing global conservation and climate strategies and projects. Known as an innovator in the environmental field, Dekila has expertise in faith-led environmental and climate partnerships, biodiversity landscape and river basin strategy design, and community-based conservation. She began her career in 2001 working on community-based conservation in the Eastern Himalayas and went on to work on climate adaptation and free flowing rivers in the Mekong region for the World Wildlife Fund. She received the prestigious Yale McCluskey Award in 2014 for her work and moved to the Yale School of Environmental Studies as an associate research scientist, where she researched, lectured and designed the prototype for what is now the Loka Initiative. Dekila is originally from the Himalayan state of Sikkim in India and is of Bhutia origin.

Agenda