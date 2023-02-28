press release: Join us for the February Sustainable Breakfast Series, PFAS Community Impact & Management, on Tues. Feb 28, from 8:30-9:30am at the Starting Block 3rd floor cafe. PFAS stands for Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances. These are a class of chemicals that do not break down in the environment and are commonly found in dust, air, soil and water. In 2022, the EPA updated their guidelines on adequate levels of PFAS which highlighted that levels are higher than recommended and we need to reduce their concentration.

Join us to learn about these chemicals: where they come from, their impact on our environment and health, the ways our community is working to reduce their prevalence, and how you can get involved.

Agenda