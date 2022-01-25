ONLINE: Sustainable Breakfast Series

press release: For our January Sustainable Breakfast Series we are featuring a conversation on Well-being & Leadership For Employees to Drive Social Impact. The panelists will cover how to lead with your values in the moments that will make a difference.

Hear about local and national employee trends, small but impactful actions leaders can take to support team members, creating safety at work for people to be who they are, and how to bring sustainability into your work at any level of your organization.

Program 8:30—9:30AM; Networking 9:30—10:00AM

Audience members will have an opportunity for Q&A, and a recording will be available to those registered if you cannot make it on the morning of the program.

Speakers:

Sarah Young is the founder of Zing Collaborative, a boutique leadership development company that works with organizations, teams, and individuals to create Expansive Impact. Sarah is grateful to work with leaders spanning industries and roles: from executive leadership teams, to construction and manufacturing companies, to high growth start-ups. Sarah is a former corporate leader, a two-time Ironman finisher, and a certified professional coach through both the International Coach Federation and the Co-Active Training Institute. Read Sarah's full bio.

Mark Richardson, president, Unfinished Business LLC: In 2013 Mark left his position as vice president of Strategic Partnerships at the Urban League of Greater Madison to start his own company, Unfinished Business LLC - a consulting company that helps professionals prepare for, navigate and accelerate career transition while also helping organizations prepare for, attract and acquire talent of color. One side of the business continually informs the other. In short, he connects talent with opportunity. Read Mark's full bio.

Access Information

Online Webinar, access link available on Online Event Page and at the bottom of your confirmation email after registration. Contact us with questions: hello@sustaindane.org

Is the ticket cost a barrier for you? Full or partial scholarships are available. Please contact lorenza@sustaindane.org to learn more.